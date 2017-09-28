Profit from protest: making money on the national anthem controversy

ASHWAUBENON (WKOW) -- Some people are cashing-in on the controversy over NFL players demonstrating during the national anthem.

Omar Samy is selling shirts at Bay Park Square mall in Ashwaubenon.

The best-seller is a shirt that says, "If this flag offends you, I'll help you pack."

Samy says shopper reaction is always entertaining.

"They just jumped right in like, 'I have to have one of these! I love that!' and you know, 'this has gotta be for dad, this has gotta be for mom. "AH- Are some people mad? Is anyone saying anything bad?' Omar- 'some people are mad and they try to tell me like, 'oh you should put that down. This is offensive."

Samy says as long as it sells, he doesn't really care what the shirts say.