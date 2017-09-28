UWPD 'enlightens' bike riders on campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison police officers are encouraging bikers to be bright.

Thursday night, they patrolled North Park Street near the Humanities Building and stopped cyclists who didn't have lights on their bikes.

But, the bikers avoided tickets.

"They go from thinking they might be getting a $150 ticket to suddenly realizing they're getting really nice bike lights from Trek. They're happy," said UWPD's Erik Pearce.

The officers gave the cyclists those bike lights, and a lesson in bike safety.

They encourage everyone to use their lights at any time of the day.