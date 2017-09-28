$1 million more to protect Yahara lake chain

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County is sending nearly $1 million to several projects to reduce water pollution in our local lakes.

The county board approved grants for the projects at its meeting Thursday night.

Board member Carl Chenoweth says this action will help keep more phosphorus out of the Yahara chain.

"These programs have really proven to be over the years an effective tool in part of our arsenal to take care of those issues," he said.

Dane County board chair Sharon Corrigan says these projects are some of just the many small steps to curb pollution over time.