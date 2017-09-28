Brewers beat Reds 4-3, close within 2 games of Colorado

UW students waited in line Tuesday night at the Kohl Center to get their season tickets for the up coming season. Students also received free t-shirts and pizza part of the Badgers annual Media Day that also took place.More >>
The Wisconsin men's hockey team will begin the 2017-18 season with an extra boost of confidence after being ranked No. 12 in the USCHO.com preseason poll, released on Monday.
Four different Badgers scored to push No. 2 Wisconsin women's hockey past Lindenwood, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon in front of a sell-out crowd at LaBahn Arena.
The Badgers women's hockey team started the season on a winning note. No. 2 Wisconsin downed Lindenwood 3-1 on Friday night.
The fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team got a tough opening to Big Ten Conference play, falling to Michigan State, 3-2, on Friday night in the UW Field House. The Spartans edged the Badgers 14-25, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.
