End Zone -- Week 7 Thursday Games

MADISON (AP) -

PREP FOOTBALL
   Beloit Memorial 13, Janesville Parker 6
   Fond du Lac 48, Oshkosh West 14
   Homestead 50, Cedarburg 12
   Janesville Craig 24, Madison Memorial 12
   Middleton 24, Madison La Follette 6
   Spencer/Columbus Catholic 23, Regis 8
   Sun Prairie 37, Madison West 7
   Verona Area 28, Madison East 7
   Whitefish Bay 35, Nicolet 0
   Whitnall 17, Greenfield 13
 

