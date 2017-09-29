Many Packers fans avoid team's call to join in show of unity - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Many Packers fans avoid team's call to join in show of unity

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Thursday night matchup between longtime rivals the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears served as the latest scene for the national debate about the national anthem.

The entire Packers team stood arm-in-arm for the anthem, as they said they would. Players, coaches, and staff all participated. The players had issued a statement this week also asking the fans in Lambeau Field to stand arm-in-arm throughout the national anthem. Some of them did, but many did not.

Flags were seen throughout the stadium and in the parking lot throughout the day as the debate raged on amongst fans as to whether or not they should participate in this call for unity. 

"I'm going to interlock arms," Perry Boser told 27 News. "I think we do have a problem in this country. We should all unite together and find out what the problems are and try to rectify them."

"If they do not like saluting the flag, I guess you can always go play football in another country," said Chad Wertepny.

The Chicago Bears players also stood for the anthem as a loud chant of USA rang through the stadium as they unfurled the banner prior to the anthem.
 

