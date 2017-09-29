Vos to Walker on budget vetoes: 'I won't forget this' - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vos to Walker on budget vetoes: 'I won't forget this'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told Gov. Scott Walker "I won't forget this" after Walker agreed to make several vetoes to the state budget to win support in the Senate.

The texts were released Thursday from Walker's office to The Associated Press under open records law. Vos's office said no texts existed.

Both messages were sent by Vos to Walker on Sept. 15, the day after the Senate passed the budget after Walker agreed to make a series of vetoes.

Vos said in one, "Very disappointed in the way I've been treated...not even the courtesy of a phone call before you took out things that were important to me." In another he says, "I won't forget this."

Vos and Walker had disagreed on numerous issued throughout budget debate.

