Pet of the Week: Meet Claudia and learn about DCHS Haunted Trail

Marissa DeGroot from the Dane County Human Society stopped by to show off this week's pet pal, Claudia.

Claudia is a senior Shepherd/Shiba Inu mix. DeGroot says Claudia would love a family that will provide him with lots of socialization, positive reinforcement training, and exercise.

The Dane County Humane Society is also gearing up for their annual Haunted Trail.

Volunteers will once again help transform the walking paths outside the main shelter (5132 Voges Rd., Madison) into a spooky, haunted trail complete with ghouls and ghosts.

This year the DCHS Haunted Trail will run on October 14, 21, 22 and 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Humane Society recommends the event for people over the age of 12 due to "increased fear factors," but it is ultimately left up to parental discretion.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

