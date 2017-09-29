Waunakee man stars in new ABC show "Inhumans" - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waunakee man stars in new ABC show "Inhumans"

MADISON (WKOW) -- To those who know him in the Waunakee area, he's the owner of a martial arts studio, a husband and father. But Mike Moh is also a Hollywood actor. 

"It's a good balance," said Moh. "My wife makes sure that I stay grounded and my head doesn't get too big."

Moh plays Triton in the new ABC series Inhumans. It's based on the Marvel comics. Inhumans debuted in IMAX theatres a few weeks back, before making its debut on the network Friday, September 29. 

"They're always looking for different ways to innovate, and I think it'll usher in a new way to watch TV as a big cinematic event," said Moh of the IMAX debut. 

You can watch Inhumans from the beginning Fridays at seven on WKOW. 

