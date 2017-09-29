Wisconsin teen in Slender Man stabbing case due in court - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WAUKESHA (AP) - One of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate to please the fictitious horror character Slender Man is due in court for a hearing ahead of her trial.

Fifteen-year-old Morgan Geyser has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack on Payton Leutner in Waukesha.

All three girls were 12 at the time.

Geyser's co-defendant, Anissa Weier, pleaded guilty in the case last month and a jury later concluded she was mentally ill at the time of the crime. She faces at least three years in a mental hospital when she is sentenced later this year.

Geyser's trial is scheduled to start Oct. 16.

