Police investigate robbery at west Madison business

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for a suspect who walked into a business in Madison with a gun and demanded money.



Madison police say a man covered his face and went into a business in the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road around 9 p.m. Thursday. He pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money and then ran away.



No one was hurt, according to police. The suspect was wearing a black or dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a dark scarf or cloth over his face. Police are investigating the incident.