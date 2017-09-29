Sauk County winterization for Seniors - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sauk County winterization for Seniors

BARABOO, WI (WKOW) -- The 17th annual Vehicle Safety Check is happening through the month of October in Sauk County.  Seniors can have their car's fluids, hoses, belts, lights, and other equipment on the vehicle check and all of this is free of charge.  No appointment is necessary and there are even refreshments provided.

Baraboo - 1300 Lange Ct - September 29 9am-Noon
Reedsburg - 1400 E Main St - October 6 9am-Noon
Spring Green - Spring Green Township Hall - October 13 9am-Noon
Sauk City - 780 Carolina St - October 20 9am-Noon
Lake Delton - 45 Miller Dr - October 27 9am-Noon
Lavalle - Hartje Farm, Home, & Tire Center - November 3 9am-Noon

Questions can be directed to the Sauk County Sheriff's Department at 355-3212.

