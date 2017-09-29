Former presidents pose for selfie at President’s Cup - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former presidents pose for selfie at President’s Cup

Posted: Updated:
Photo Tim Mickelson via @goodwalkspoiled on Twitter Photo Tim Mickelson via @goodwalkspoiled on Twitter

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY (WKOW) -- This week’s President’s Cup golf tournament attracts some of the worlds best golfers, but it also attracts former presidents who are a fans of the game as well.

Three former presidents were on hand Thursday to watch – President Bill Clinton, President George Bush and President Barack Obama.

Golfer Phil Mickelson found the group hanging out at the first tee, and took the opportunity for a unique selfie.

Phil’s brother, Tim, posted the photo to Twitter.

Mickelson has played on every Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup team since 1994, and was picked this year to be on the team by U.S. captain Steve Stricker, an Edgerton native.

The tournament continues through Sunday at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.