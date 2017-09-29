Former presidents pose for selfie at President’s Cup

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY (WKOW) -- This week’s President’s Cup golf tournament attracts some of the worlds best golfers, but it also attracts former presidents who are a fans of the game as well.

Three former presidents were on hand Thursday to watch – President Bill Clinton, President George Bush and President Barack Obama.

Golfer Phil Mickelson found the group hanging out at the first tee, and took the opportunity for a unique selfie.

Phil’s brother, Tim, posted the photo to Twitter.

Mickelson has played on every Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup team since 1994, and was picked this year to be on the team by U.S. captain Steve Stricker, an Edgerton native.

The tournament continues through Sunday at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.