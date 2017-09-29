DNR: Cougar spotted on trail cam in northern Wisconsin

MARATHON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The state Department of Natural Resources is sharing a video of a cougar captured on trail cameras in Marathon County.



DNR biologists visited the sites to verify the location and origin of the photo and video footage.



DNR officials say past genetic evidence suggests cougars known to have entered Wisconsin are males, dispersing from a breeding population in the western U.S. There is currently no evidence cougars are breeding in Wisconsin.