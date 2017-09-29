DNR: Cougar spotted on trail cam in northern Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DNR: Cougar spotted on trail cam in northern Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:

MARATHON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The state Department of Natural Resources is sharing a video of a cougar captured on trail cameras in Marathon County.

DNR biologists visited the sites to verify the location and origin of the photo and video footage.

DNR officials say past genetic evidence suggests cougars known to have entered Wisconsin are males, dispersing from a breeding population in the western U.S. There is currently no evidence cougars are breeding in Wisconsin. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.