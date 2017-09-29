Southern Wisconsin woman heads to Puerto Rico for Maria relief

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison area woman is one of two Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin helping in with Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico.

Kathy Markgraf left from the Dane County Regional Airport Friday morning. A former teacher, Markgraf is bilingual, so she knew her time and skills were needed.

"This hurricane season, who can explain it," said Markgraf. "It's just giving us slam after slam. The help that is needed is incredible and in so many places. It's going to be a huge strain on a lot of resources, and it's going to go on for a long time."

Markgraf was already in Houston for two weeks this hurricane season after Harvey hit. She is scheduled to be in Puerto Rico for three weeks.

If you would like to volunteer for the Red Cross or help monetarily with hurricane or other disaster relief, you can visit their website.