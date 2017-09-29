New store delivers holistic, nutritious food for pets

MADISON (WKOW) -- We hear a lot about the importance of a healthy diet for humans, but a new store in Madison is all about delivering holistic, nutritious food to our furry friends.

On Monday, Tim Hagen and Jeff Clark stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the store and some of their products.

You could think of EarthWise like a Whole Foods for pets. They carry reputable natural pet foods brands, such as Fromm and Stella and Chewy’s, which are both Wisconsin companies, and NutriSource, from Minnesota.

The store also has a full range of pet supplies and accessories including treats, toys, and collars and leashes. Some of these are handmade locally by Paws Up Petgear in Waupun and we’re looking to source from even more local vendors as we grow.

Hagen and Clark also mentioned the stores official grand opening on Saturday, October 7.

