What's going around: Hand, foot & mouth disease

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- What may seem like the common cold could actually be a more serious virus, doctors warn.

Dr. David Adams from Prairie Clinic in Sauk City told 27 News, hand, foot and mouth disease is what's going around. He said the virus can be really common for young kids, but also could pop up in children and adults.

The virus is spread person to person through bodily fluids and is most contagious during the first week, according to Dr. Adams. He said symptoms start like a common cold: mild fever, sore throat and runny nose. However with hand, foot and mouth disease, then a rash develops on the fingers, palms of hands, soles of feet, buttocks and/or inside of the mouth.

As far as treatment goes, Dr. Adams said antibiotics aren't needed for hand, foot and mouth disease. Ibuprofen or acetaminophen can be used to help the fever or any other pain. Salt water rinses can be soothing for mouth sores, but be careful not to swallow it. Extra hydration is helpful, especially when there's a fever. To prevent the sickness from spreading, be sure to sanitize and disinfect.

If it's your kid sick with this, Dr. Adams said consider keeping them home from daycare or school.

It's time to go to the doctor if the fever lasts more than three days, or if whomever affected is really dehydrated.