Adams County woman arrested after arriving home during search

ADAMS (WKOW) -- An Adams County woman who arrived home during the middle of a search of her residence was arrested earlier this month on heroin possession charges.

Deputies were executing a search warrant Sept. 18, 2017 at 2106 11th Ave. in the town of Adams as part of an ongoing drug investigation when the resident, Cassandra G. Serles, arrived home.

Serles, 45, was allegedly under the influence of heroin and was arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to an Adams County Sheriff's Office news release.

The sheriff's office is recommending the Adams County District Attorney’s Office charge Serles with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated-drug impaired driving.