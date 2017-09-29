Week 5 of Sports Extra

Packers receiver Davante Adams tweeted Friday that he was at home and "feeling great" a day after taking a frightening hit from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan.More >>
The Thursday night matchup between longtime rivals the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears served as the latest scene for the national debate about the national anthem.More >>
Some people are cashing-in on the controversy over NFL players demonstrating during the national anthem.More >>
The Green Bay Packers players issued a statement on the team's website calling for a show of unity prior to the Thursday night matchup with the Chicago Bears.More >>
Milwaukee rookie Brandon Woodruff was chased in a five-run third inning and the Brewers' postseason hopes took another hit Wednesday night when they fell 6-0 to the last-place Cincinnati Reds.More >>
Domingo Santana hit an early three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers kept pace in the playoff race by holding off the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 on Tuesday night.More >>
UW students waited in line Tuesday night at the Kohl Center to get their season tickets for the up coming season. Students also received free t-shirts and pizza part of the Badgers annual Media Day that also took place.More >>
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team will begin the 2017-18 season with an extra boost of confidence after being ranked No. 12 in the USCHO.com preseason poll, released on Monday.More >>
Four different Badgers scored to push No. 2 Wisconsin women’s hockey past Lindenwood, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon in front of a sell-out crowd at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey team started the season on a winning note. No. 2 Wisconsin downed Lindenwood 3-1 on Friday night.More >>
