Man confesses to arson hoping to be sent back to prison, police say

MADISON (WKOW) – A 33-year-old man set fire to a dumpster near the former Sentry store on Cottage Grove road Thursday because he wanted to get back to prison, according to police.

Jory R. Stinson came to the Madison Police Department East Station on Sept. 28, 2017, to confess, even as firefighters were still on the scene knocking down the flames, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Stinson told an officer he had spent much of his adult life incarcerated and was having a hard time adjusting to the streets.

He wanted to go back to prison, hoping to take advantage of programming and learn a trade, according to police.

Stinson told police that he thought had done enough to stay locked up earlier this week when he was arrested Monday for stealing $10,000 worth of property and a SUV from family members.

But by Tuesday, he had been released from the Dane County Jail.

He said “that threw him for a loop and he didn't know what to do," according to the officer taking the arson confession.

The officer asked the man about another piece of paper found at the shed: a handwritten bank robbery note. That was "plan B," said Stinson, in case starting the fire did not work.

He did not want to go there, claiming he did not wish to scare or hurt anyone. He figured igniting an abandoned shed would cause no significant hardship.