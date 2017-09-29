Madison school community redoubles safety efforts after reported enticement

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison school community redoubles its safety efforts after a reported enticement.



A Madison Police incident report states a nine year old Chavez Elementary School student told authorities two men in a white van appeared to be following her Wednesday at 3:23 p.m. "...when one of the men tried to get her to come to the van." The incident report states she ran off.



"Frightening," school parent Glen Jesse says of what happened.

"You try to be as protective as you can of your kids. You can't be everywhere," Jesse says.

Madison School District Acting Chief of Operations Michael Hertting says a letter to parents notifying them of the reported enticement was emailed, a robocall alerted them of the coming correspondence, and school staff changed after school procedure Thursday.



"The area that was in question was close to the school, and so we had school staff walk home with the kids...(Thursday) night," Hertting says.



Police officials say the enticement attempt took place at the intersection of Mader Drive and Golden Copper Lane.



"In the classrooms, we didn't talk about the specific incident because we didn't want to scare children," Hertting says. But he says stranger danger precautions already in school curriculum were reinforced.



Jesse says his kindergarten son is escorted to-and-from school, but adds the child's lack of fear with strangers remains on his mind.



"He runs up to people, whether it be little kids or even adults," Jesse says. "And we try to discourage that, or be right there with him."



Jesse says this is his child's first year at Chavez. He says the enticement report clashes with his view of the school and its surroundings.

"It looks clean, it gives that impression it's in a good neighborhood, and I think that is," Jesse says. "But I still think parents really need to be alert to the surroundings."



"Sadly as it may seem, these sorts of incidents happen occasionally here in Madison," Hertting says.



"We work with our schools in support, and keep the safety of our children at the forefront," Hertting says.



Herrting says the deployment of comprehensive safety responses happens in situations like this. "And some of them turn out to be very logical explanation," Herrting says.



Earlier this month, a Madison Police incident report stated a six year old child told officers she was molested on the playground at Lapham Elementary School during school hours. A day later, a subsequent report stated "...a detective...at this time has unable to substantiate that a crime took place."



Police officials have made no revisions to the account of the enticement near Chavez Elementary School.