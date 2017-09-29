Palmyra business evacuated due to bomb threat

PALMYRA (WKOW) -- Jefferson County officials say a packaging company in Palmyra was evacuated early Friday afternoon because of a bomb threat.

The Village of Palmyra Public Safety Director James Small says no explosives were found at A1 Creative Packaging, nor at another related facility.

Small says officials learned about the threat from an unknown person, who contacted the receptionist about 12:45 p.m. and claimed there was a bomb in the main building. It's located at 400 Industrial Boulevard in Palmyra.

That building was evacuated and Industrial Blvd was closed by emergency personnel.

Another facility operated by the same company on Bluff Street in Palmyra was also evacuated and secured. No explosives were found there either.

Additional help came from the Wisconsin State Capitol Police, which sent an explosives-detecting K-9 unit to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Palmyra Public Safety Department, which is asking for the public's help in investigating the case.

If you have any information, phone them at (262) 495-4200.