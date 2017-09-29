UW suspects lead contamination in two campus buildings; playground closed

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison officials say they are looking into possible lead contamination at two campus buildings, Ag Hall and Nancy Nicholas Hall.

The possible contamination came during a construction project this fall at Agriculture Hall, according to a university news release.

While work continues to determine the extent of the contamination, UW-Madison is relocating employees whose offices are located in the east wing along the north and east side of the building to alternate work spaces, including the option to telecommute.

UW-Madison also has notified parents of students at the nearby School of Human Ecology Preschool Lab Friday morning, Sept. 29, 2017.

However, it remains unclear at this time whether areas neighboring Ag Hall—including the Preschool Lab playground and an exterior terrace at Nancy Nicholas Hall—were affected by this project.

Samples were taken from these areas today and results are expected next week.

Between June and September, 2017, paint removal was conducted by a contractor on the northeast emergency stairwell of Ag Hall. However, it is now believed that lead contaminated dust escaped the work enclosure.

Testing conducted this week showed unacceptable levels of lead dust within some areas of Agricultural Hall.

As a result, UW-Madison Environment, Health & Safety is testing to see if dust created by the project also impacted offices and classroom spaces within Ag Hall, as well as the outdoor playground and interior of the Preschool Lab, located in neighboring Nancy Nicholas Hall.

The playground and a roof terrace have been closed pending the results of the testing. Results are expected next week.

“The safety of our employees and children who attend our Preschool Lab is our most important concern,” says Dr. William Kinsey, director of medical services at University Health Services in a news release. “We are in the process of taking all possible steps to remedy this situation. We will share updates and information as soon as we have it.”

The contractor, Structurewerks, is fully cooperating and assisting UW-Madison officials in reviewing the project.

The university has notified potentially affected Ag Hall and SoHE employees, as well as Preschool Lab parents. See below for more specific information and instructions.