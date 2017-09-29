Blue River couple anxious for family in Puerto Rico

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- A Blue River couple is waiting anxiously for their family in Puerto Rico to make it back to Wisconsin safely.

As Hurricane Maria tore up much of the island, Duane and Evelyn Crist are having a hard time getting into contact with family in Salinas, Puerto Rico.

Evelyn's three daughters, son-in-law and granddaughter are among those stranded on the island.

"It's been very stressful," said Crist.

Hours before Maria made landfall, the Crist's tried to prepare their family for uncertain destruction.

"Seeing [my daughter's] face for the last time, telling me through video chat, 'mom I'm really scared I don't know what to do'," said Crist as she recalled the moment she thought would be the last time she would hear from her daughter. "It's heartbreaking."

After the storm passed over the island, the Crist's anxiously waited to hear from their family, unclear whether or not they were dead or alive.

"I was on the phone 24/7, trying to get in contact with them," said Crist.

Five days later, Crist got a call from one of her daughters.

"[She said] 'I love you mama and we're OK, just wanted to let you know'," Crist recalled.

With their prayers answered, the couple knows their family is not out of danger yet.

"There has been a lot of robberies, a lot of shootings, a lot of stabbings, just so that they can get food and water," said Crist, who bought her family plane tickets to fly to Wisconsin by October 7th. "But they have seven days and they're dangerously low on water and flood."

As they wait, the Crist's are hoping and praying their family members touch down safely.

"Hopefully we can stay [safe] like that until we can be in a better place," Crist said.

The Crist's have set up a GoFundMe page to help out their family once they arrive in the states.