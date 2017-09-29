Former deputy charged with sex assault of co-worker

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Oneida County Sheriff's deputy is charged in Dane County with the 2011 sexual assault of a co-worker.

A criminal complaint against 45-year old Lee Lech states Lech and a co-worker were in Madison for training, and went out to dinner and a strip club before returning to the woman's hotel.



The complaint says Lech forced sex on the woman, and attempted to have her oral sex with her, but her resistance stopped him.



"She said she was in such a state of misbelieve that this happened," according to the complaint. "She was thinking at the time, 'How could he think that this is okay?' "



Lech is charged with second degree sexual assault, and attempted second degree sexual assault. He's free on a signature bond, and court records do not list his city of residence.



In 2014, Lech resigned from the Oneida County Sheriff's office after being placed on administrative leave, as a work place investigation into the alleged sexual assault took place.



Shortly after his resignation, Lech was hired by the Clark County Sheriff's office. During the hiring process, an Oneida County Sheriff's official says a Clark County Sheriff's command staff member was told Lech was under investigation for sexual assault. But Clark County's sheriff denies the information was shared.



Lech also resigned from the Clark County agency.



The nature of the work place investigation into Lech was only revealed as a result of a lawsuit filed by The Lakeland Times to produce records.