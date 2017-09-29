New Goodwill store on north side a welcome addition to the neigh - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New Goodwill store on north side a welcome addition to the neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The site of an old grocery store on Madison's north side is the city's newest Goodwill store.

A line of people waited several hours before the doors opened Friday at  2901 North Sherman Avenue to take advantage of what store managers say is a combination of thrift and convenience.

They say the location is also a community partnership that brings new employment to the neighborhood, providing a much-needed boost to the city's north side.

"The money that we get from selling the merchandise in the store goes back into the local community and toward helping people with disabilities find and maintain employment," says store manager Billy Suppes.

Goodwill says most of the people they've hired to work at the store live nearby.

The Sherman Avenue location is the tenth Goodwill Store in the 14-county region that Goodwill South Central Wisconsin serves.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.