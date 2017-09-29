New Goodwill store on north side a welcome addition to the neighborhood

MADISON (WKOW) -- The site of an old grocery store on Madison's north side is the city's newest Goodwill store.

A line of people waited several hours before the doors opened Friday at 2901 North Sherman Avenue to take advantage of what store managers say is a combination of thrift and convenience.

They say the location is also a community partnership that brings new employment to the neighborhood, providing a much-needed boost to the city's north side.

"The money that we get from selling the merchandise in the store goes back into the local community and toward helping people with disabilities find and maintain employment," says store manager Billy Suppes.

Goodwill says most of the people they've hired to work at the store live nearby.

The Sherman Avenue location is the tenth Goodwill Store in the 14-county region that Goodwill South Central Wisconsin serves.