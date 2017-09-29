Dutch couple weds at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- It's no secret that Packers fans are dedicated.

They come from all over the country to watch a game at Lambeau Field.

And, one couple traveled all the way from Denmark to tie the knot at the stadium.

Christian and Kristine Visholm wanted to get married in America and thought about Las Vegas.

But Christian, a die-hard Packers fan, found on the internet that they could get married at Lambeau.

"And I was like, what the heck, it sounds so much more fun than Vegas and much more special for us. Yeah because i know this place means a lot to Christian so therefore it means a lot to me as well," the couple told WBAY.

Christian says he became a Packers fan during the Brett Favre era and now he loves cheering on Aaron Rodgers.

The Visholms even named their first son after Rodgers.