Dutch couple weds at Lambeau Field - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dutch couple weds at Lambeau Field

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- It's no secret that Packers fans are dedicated.
    They come from all over the country to watch a game at Lambeau Field.
    And, one couple traveled all the way from Denmark to tie the knot at the stadium.
    Christian and Kristine Visholm wanted to get married in America and thought about Las Vegas.
    But Christian, a die-hard Packers fan, found on the internet that they could get married at Lambeau.
    "And I was like, what the heck, it sounds so much more fun than Vegas and much more special for us. Yeah because i know this place means a lot to Christian so therefore it means a lot to me as well," the couple told WBAY.
    Christian says he became a Packers fan during the Brett Favre era and now he loves cheering on Aaron Rodgers.
    The Visholms even named their first son after Rodgers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.