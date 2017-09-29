Rodgers reacts to fan participation during Thursday night anthem

MADISON (WKOW) -- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the messaging behind NFL players' actions during the national anthem needs to be re-directed.

For the last two games, the Packers have stood arm-in-arm during the anthem.

The players invited fans to take part Thursday night; some did, but many did not.

Rodgers says their display was never about the anthem or the military.

"This is about something bigger than that. an invitation to show unity in the face of some divisiveness from the top in this country," Rodgers said.

NFL players started their displays after President Donald Trump called for teams to fire players who knelt during the national anthem.

Rodgers says he thinks it's a good thing if their action can continue a conversation.