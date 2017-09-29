New ice cream honors new UW Alumni Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- A big grand opening is coming soon on the UW-Madison campus.

We're less than two weeks from the grand opening of Alumni Park, next to Memorial Union.

But, as an early treat, the official ice cream of the park was revealed Friday.

It's called "Alumni Park After Dark," made by Babcock Dairy, the campus dairy.

The name reflects how the park will be used.

"It is more than just a park, it has 50 museum-quality exhibits that celebrate the achievements of UW alumni. And the park's designed to be enjoyed day and night. Many of the exhibits are illuminated, so that will be a wonderful nighttime experience," said Alumni Park managing director Mary Carbine.

The flavor is chocolate ice cream with caramel swirl and white chocolate chips.

But, you won't be able to get a taste until the park opens on October 6.