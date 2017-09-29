Madison man arrest for pointing gun at car with passengers in Mi - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man arrest for pointing gun at car with passengers in Middleton

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton police have taken a Madison man into custody after they say he pointed a gun at people in a car during a domestic dispute. 

Sergeant Jeremy Geiszler says officers responded to a call just before 7:00 Friday night about a disturbance outside of Springs Window Fashions at 7549 Graber Road City in Middleton. 

A witness reported seeing a man getting out of a car and pointing a rifle at people inside another vehicle.  Police say both cars then sped off, reportedly with the lead car being chased by the car with the suspect with the rifle.

Officers located him and have identified the suspect as Ethan So Yang, 19, of Madison.  The incident was determined to be a domestic-related and Yang admitted to pointing a rifle at the other car.  The rifle also was located in Yang’s vehicle.

Yang was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, disorderly conduct while armed, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and domestic related recklessly endangering safety.

Middleton Police are still investigating what happened and ask witnesses to call them at 608-824-7300. 

