Vogt's HR, 3 RBIs as Brewers stay alive for postseason

ST. LOUIS (AP) -

Stephen Vogt homered and drove in three runs, Chase Anderson allowed one run over seven innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

The Brewers entered Friday two games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second Wild Card spot in the National League. Milwaukee has won four of its last six games.

Anderson (12-4) allowed three hits to earn his fourth win in his last five starts. The right-hander struck out five and walked one among 101 pitches.

John Gant (0-1), who was making his second start of the season, allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked three.

    Freshman forward Brette Pettet recorded a hat trick to lead the No. 2 Wisconsin (4-0-0) women’s hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Mercyhurst on Friday night. The Nova Scotia native became the 29th player in Wisconsin history to record a three-goal night and the first freshman to accomplish the feat since Annie Pankowski tallied a hat trick in 2014. Pettet wasn’t the only Badger to shine as Alexis Mauermann recorded a career-high four points off a goal and three...More >>
    Wisconsin Athletics held its 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday night.

    On Week 5 of Sports Extra, the crew focuses on the opening game of Big Ten play for the Badgers. They discuss the challenges Northwestern will provide and much more.More >>
