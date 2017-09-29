End Zone -- Week 7

Freshman forward Brette Pettet recorded a hat trick to lead the No. 2 Wisconsin (4-0-0) women’s hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Mercyhurst on Friday night. The Nova Scotia native became the 29th player in Wisconsin history to record a three-goal night and the first freshman to accomplish the feat since Annie Pankowski tallied a hat trick in 2014. Pettet wasn’t the only Badger to shine as Alexis Mauermann recorded a career-high four points off a goal and three...

