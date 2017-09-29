End Zone -- Week 7

MADISON (AP) -
PREP FOOTBALL
Abbotsford 28, Owen-Withee 19
Algoma 28, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 27
Almond-Bancroft 25, Tri-County 16
Amherst 59, Pacelli 14
Assumption 48, Greenwood 14
Athens 20, Gilman 12
Bangor 44, Cassville 15
Bay Port 21, Green Bay Southwest 14
Berlin 48, Campbellsport 0
Black Hawk 52, River Ridge 12
Bonduel 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14
Brookfield Central 22, Brookfield East 14
Brookwood 14, Hillsboro 13, 2OT
Bruce 30, New Auburn 8
Burlington 28, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 7
Cambridge 25, Belleville 19
Catholic Memorial 35, Waukesha South 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Reedsville 12
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 41, Bloomer 14
Chilton 21, Brillion 7
Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire North 0
Clayton 72, Winter 40
Clinton 48, McFarland 6
Colby 44, Cadott 0
Crandon 41, Crivitz 21
Cuba City 36, Mineral Point 7
Darlington 43, Southwestern 7
De Pere 21, Sheboygan South 8
De Soto 36, North Crawford 26
DeForest 35, Beaver Dam 7
Dodgeland 21, Pardeeville 14
Durand 24, Glenwood City 6
Edgar 35, Marathon 12
Edgerton 40, Big Foot 36
Eleva-Strum 46, Chequamegon 12
Elk Mound 61, Boyceville 8
Fall River 22, Deerfield 0
Fennimore 41, Boscobel 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 68, Oconto Falls 12
Franklin 49, Kenosha Indian Trail 7
Freedom 26, Wrightstown 10
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 67, Luther 7
Grantsburg 51, Cameron 8
Greendale 42, West Allis Central 0
Hamilton 32, Wauwatosa East 0
Hancock, Mich. 56, Hurley 20
Hartford Union 45, Grafton 14
Horicon/Hustisford 50, Parkview 14
Houghton, Mich. 32, Northland Pines 0
Howards Grove 32, Ozaukee 14
Hudson 35, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Iola-Scandinavia 50, Shiocton 7
Jefferson 42, Turner 27
Johnson Creek 44, Randolph 11
Kaukauna 20, Appleton East 14
Kenosha Bradford 54, Racine Park 0
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 43, Saint Thomas More 0
Kettle Moraine 42, Menomonee Falls 0
Kewaskum 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Kewaunee 42, Coleman 20
Kiel 30, Two Rivers 14
Kimberly 38, Appleton North 31
La Crosse Central 46, Sparta 38
Lake Country Lutheran 72, Hope Christian 6
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 24, Frederic 8
Lake Mills 35, Lakeside Lutheran 7
Lancaster 62, Prairie du Chien 27
Little Chute 42, Green Bay East 7
Lodi 56, Columbus 7
Loyal 56, Thorp 20
Luck 64, Prairie Farm 8
Luxemburg-Casco 44, Clintonville 14
Manawa 28, Weyauwega-Fremont 21
Manitowoc Lutheran 16, Hilbert/Stockbridge 14
Markesan 49, Palmyra-Eagle 28
Marquette University 35, Germantown 25
Marshfield 54, Oshkosh North 0
Mauston 45, Wisconsin Dells 18
Melrose-Mindoro 40, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Menasha 17, West De Pere 7
Menomonie 27, Rice Lake 16
Merrill 41, Rhinelander 21
Milw. Bay View 37, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 24
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 53, Milw. Washington 24
Milwaukee Hamilton 32, Wauwatosa East 0
Milwaukee King 58, Milwaukee Vincent 6
Milwaukee Lutheran 54, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 20
Milwaukee South 24, Milwaukee Pulaski 18, 2OT
Mishicot 21, Random Lake 20
Mondovi 53, Colfax 0
Monona Grove 64, Milton 26
Monroe 28, Fort Atkinson 27, OT
Mosinee 42, Medford Area 7
Mount Horeb 57, Portage 14
Muskego 31, Oconomowoc 24
Neenah 17, Hortonville 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 55, Pius XI Catholic 0
New Berlin West 20, Wisconsin Lutheran 14
New Glarus/Monticello 26, Iowa-Grant 14
New Holstein 35, Valders 26
New Lisbon 58, Necedah 34
New London 43, Green Bay West 6
New Richmond 35, Ellsworth 21
Northern Elite 70, Elcho/White Lake 24
Northwestern 35, Hayward 7
Northwood/Solon Springs 48, Mellen 16
Notre Dame 24, Green Bay Preble 10
Oconto 24, Sturgeon Bay 10
Omro 47, Adams-Friendship 25
Onalaska 58, Tomah 28
Oostburg 16, St. Mary Catholic 13
Oregon 37, Edgewood 7
Osceola 17, Saint Croix Central 0
Osseo-Fairchild 29, Neillsville 0
Pewaukee 42, Brown Deer 19
Platteville 55, Dodgeville 0
Plymouth 40, Ripon 0
Pulaski 49, Ashwaubenon 14
Racine Case 34, Kenosha Tremper 12
Rio 44, Wayland Academy 20
River Falls 32, Superior 30
River Valley 61, Richland Center 13
Royall 46, Cashton 0
Sauk Prairie 30, Baraboo 14
Sevastopol 59, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 12
Sheboygan Falls 41, Roncalli 14
Slinger 38, West Bend West 0
South Milwaukee 47, Cudahy 6
Southern Door 21, Peshtigo 19
Spring Valley 35, Altoona 13
Stanley-Boyd 43, Fall Creek 14
Stevens Point 35, D.C. Everest 0
Stoughton 49, Watertown 7
Stratford 40, Auburndale 7
Suring 44, Three Lakes/Phelps 6
Union Grove 34, Elkhorn Area 7
Unity 44, Flambeau 7
University School of Milwaukee 23, Brookfield Academy 0
Waterford 59, Westosha Central 14
Waterloo 32, Marshall 6
Watertown Luther Prep 29, Poynette 20
Waukesha North 24, Mukwonago 14
Waukesha West 35, Arrowhead 17
Waunakee 43, Reedsburg Area 3
Waupaca 14, Seymour 13
Wausaukee 38, Gillett 26
Wautoma 53, Nekoosa 0
Wauwatosa West 32, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
West Bend East 35, Port Washington 22
West Salem 10, La Crosse Logan 0
Westby 27, Arcadia 0
Whitehall 42, Blair-Taylor 6
Whitewater 28, Brodhead/Juda 27
Wild Rose 7, Pittsville 6
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48, Wausau West 36
Xavier 49, Shawano Community 28