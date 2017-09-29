End Zone -- Week 7 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

End Zone -- Week 7

MADISON (AP) -

PREP FOOTBALL
   Abbotsford 28, Owen-Withee 19
   Algoma 28, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 27
   Almond-Bancroft 25, Tri-County 16
   Amherst 59, Pacelli 14
   Assumption 48, Greenwood 14
   Assumption 48, Greenwood/Granton 14
   Athens 20, Gilman 12
   Bangor 44, Cassville 15
   Bay Port 21, Green Bay Southwest 14
   Berlin 48, Campbellsport 0
   Black Hawk 52, River Ridge 12
   Bonduel 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14
   Brookfield Central 22, Brookfield East 14
   Brookwood 14, Hillsboro 13, 2OT
   Bruce 30, New Auburn 8
   Burlington 28, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 7
   Cambridge 25, Belleville 19
   Catholic Memorial 35, Waukesha South 14
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Reedsville 12
   Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 41, Bloomer 14
   Chilton 21, Brillion 7
   Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire North 0
   Clayton 72, Winter 40
   Clinton 48, McFarland 6
   Colby 44, Cadott 0
   Crandon 41, Crivitz 21
   Cuba City 36, Mineral Point 7
   Darlington 43, Southwestern 7
   De Pere 21, Sheboygan South 8
   De Soto 36, North Crawford 26
   DeForest 35, Beaver Dam 7
   Dodgeland 21, Pardeeville 14
   Durand 24, Glenwood City 6
   Edgar 35, Marathon 12
   Edgerton 40, Big Foot 36
   Eleva-Strum 46, Chequamegon 12
   Elk Mound 61, Boyceville 8
   Fall River 22, Deerfield 0
   Fennimore 41, Boscobel 0
   Fox Valley Lutheran 68, Oconto Falls 12
   Franklin 49, Kenosha Indian Trail 7
   Freedom 26, Wrightstown 10
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 67, Luther 7
   Grantsburg 51, Cameron 8
   Greendale 42, West Allis Central 0
   Hamilton 32, Wauwatosa East 0
   Hancock, Mich. 56, Hurley 20
   Hartford Union 45, Grafton 14
   Horicon/Hustisford 50, Parkview 14
   Houghton, Mich. 32, Northland Pines 0
   Howards Grove 32, Ozaukee 14
   Hudson 35, Eau Claire Memorial 7
   Iola-Scandinavia 50, Shiocton 7
   Jefferson 42, Turner 27
   Johnson Creek 44, Randolph 11
   Kaukauna 20, Appleton East 14
   Kenosha Bradford 54, Racine Park 0
   Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 43, Saint Thomas More 0
   Kettle Moraine 42, Menomonee Falls 0
   Kewaskum 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
   Kewaunee 42, Coleman 20
   Kiel 30, Two Rivers 14
   Kimberly 38, Appleton North 31
   La Crosse Central 46, Sparta 38
   Lake Country Lutheran 72, Hope Christian 6
   Lake Holcombe/Cornell 24, Frederic 8
   Lake Mills 35, Lakeside Lutheran 7
   Lancaster 62, Prairie du Chien 27
   Little Chute 42, Green Bay East 7
   Lodi 56, Columbus 7
   Loyal 56, Thorp 20
   Luck 64, Prairie Farm 8
   Luxemburg-Casco 44, Clintonville 14
   Manawa 28, Weyauwega-Fremont 21
   Manitowoc Lutheran 16, Hilbert/Stockbridge 14
   Markesan 49, Palmyra-Eagle 28
   Marquette University 35, Germantown 25
   Marshfield 54, Oshkosh North 0
   Mauston 45, Wisconsin Dells 18
   Melrose-Mindoro 40, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
   Menasha 17, West De Pere 7
   Menomonie 27, Rice Lake 16
   Merrill 41, Rhinelander 21
   Milw. Bay View 37, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 24
   Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 53, Milw. Washington 24
   Milwaukee Hamilton 32, Wauwatosa East 0
   Milwaukee King 58, Milwaukee Vincent 6
   Milwaukee Lutheran 54, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 20
   Milwaukee South 24, Milwaukee Pulaski 18, 2OT
   Mishicot 21, Random Lake 20
   Mondovi 53, Colfax 0
   Monona Grove 64, Milton 26
   Monroe 28, Fort Atkinson 27, OT
   Mosinee 42, Medford Area 7
   Mount Horeb 57, Portage 14
   Muskego 31, Oconomowoc 24
   Neenah 17, Hortonville 7
   New Berlin Eisenhower 55, Pius XI Catholic 0
   New Berlin West 20, Wisconsin Lutheran 14
   New Glarus/Monticello 26, Iowa-Grant 14
   New Holstein 35, Valders 26
   New Lisbon 58, Necedah 34
   New London 43, Green Bay West 6
   New Richmond 35, Ellsworth 21
   Northern Elite 70, Elcho/White Lake 24
   Northwestern 35, Hayward 7
   Northwestern 35, Hayward Co-op 7
   Northwood/Solon Springs 48, Mellen 16
   Notre Dame 24, Green Bay Preble 10
   Oconto 24, Sturgeon Bay 10
   Omro 47, Adams-Friendship 25
   Onalaska 58, Tomah 28
   Oostburg 16, St. Mary Catholic 13
   Oregon 37, Edgewood 7
   Osceola 17, Saint Croix Central 0
   Osseo-Fairchild 29, Neillsville 0
   Pewaukee 42, Brown Deer 19
   Platteville 55, Dodgeville 0
   Plymouth 40, Ripon 0
   Pulaski 49, Ashwaubenon 14
   Racine Case 34, Kenosha Tremper 12
   Rio 44, Wayland Academy 20
   River Falls 32, Superior 30
   River Valley 61, Richland Center 13
   Royall 46, Cashton 0
   Sauk Prairie 30, Baraboo 14
   Sevastopol 59, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 12
   Sheboygan Falls 41, Roncalli 14
   Slinger 38, West Bend West 0
   South Milwaukee 47, Cudahy 6
   Southern Door 21, Peshtigo 19
   Spring Valley 35, Altoona 13
   Stanley-Boyd 43, Fall Creek 14
   Stevens Point 35, D.C. Everest 0
   Stoughton 49, Watertown 7
   Stratford 40, Auburndale 7
   Suring 44, Three Lakes/Phelps 6
   Union Grove 34, Elkhorn Area 7
   Unity 44, Flambeau 7
   University School of Milwaukee 23, Brookfield Academy 0
   Waterford 59, Westosha Central 14
   Waterloo 32, Marshall 6
   Watertown Luther Prep 29, Poynette 20
   Waukesha North 24, Mukwonago 14
   Waukesha West 35, Arrowhead 17
   Waunakee 43, Reedsburg Area 3
   Waupaca 14, Seymour 13
   Wausaukee 38, Gillett 26
   Wautoma 53, Nekoosa 0
   Wauwatosa West 32, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
   West Bend East 35, Port Washington 22
   West Salem 10, La Crosse Logan 0
   Westby 27, Arcadia 0
   Whitehall 42, Blair-Taylor 6
   Whitewater 28, Brodhead/Juda 27
   Wild Rose 7, Pittsville 6
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48, Wausau West 36
   Xavier 49, Shawano Community 28
 

  • Pettet Records Hat Trick in Women's Hockey Win

    Freshman forward Brette Pettet recorded a hat trick to lead the No. 2 Wisconsin (4-0-0) women’s hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Mercyhurst on Friday night. The Nova Scotia native became the 29th player in Wisconsin history to record a three-goal night and the first freshman to accomplish the feat since Annie Pankowski tallied a hat trick in 2014. Pettet wasn’t the only Badger to shine as Alexis Mauermann recorded a career-high four points off a goal and three...More >>
    Freshman forward Brette Pettet recorded a hat trick to lead the No. 2 Wisconsin (4-0-0) women’s hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Mercyhurst on Friday night. The Nova Scotia native became the 29th player in Wisconsin history to record a three-goal night and the first freshman to accomplish the feat since Annie Pankowski tallied a hat trick in 2014. Pettet wasn’t the only Badger to shine as Alexis Mauermann recorded a career-high four points off a goal and three...More >>

  • UW Inducts 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame Class

    Wisconsin Athletics held its 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday night.

    More >>

  • Week 5 of Sports Extra

    On Week 5 of Sports Extra, the crew focuses on the opening game of Big Ten play for the Badgers. They discuss the challenges Northwestern will provide and much more.More >>
