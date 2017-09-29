Ribbon cutting for new Allied Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- The idea first came six years ago, when a group of neighborhood kids, known as The Brotherhood, came to the city of Madison, asking for a basketball court.

Now, they finally have it, and more.

Members of The Brotherhood cut the ribbon on the park Friday.

It has the hoops court they wanted, along with a playground and a picnic shelter that his a Wi-Fi hotspot.

One member of the group says it's meaningful for them, and future generations.

Now that the park is open, the Allied Drive neighborhood plans to hold events there, like basketball tournaments and potentially a festival.