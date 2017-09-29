Ribbon cutting for new Allied Park - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ribbon cutting for new Allied Park

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The idea first came six years ago, when a group of neighborhood kids, known as The Brotherhood, came to the city of Madison, asking for a basketball court.
    Now, they finally have it, and more.
    Members of The Brotherhood cut the ribbon on the park Friday.
    It has the hoops court they wanted, along with a playground and a picnic shelter that his a Wi-Fi hotspot.
    One member of the group says it's meaningful for them, and future generations.
    Now that the park is open, the Allied Drive neighborhood plans to hold events there, like basketball tournaments and potentially a festival.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.