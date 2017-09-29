UW Inducts 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame Class - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW Inducts 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame Class

Posted: Updated:
MADISON -

Wisconsin Athletics held its 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday night. The Class of 2017 includes:

·        Sara Bauer (women’s hockey)

·        Darrell Bevell (football)

·        Brooks Bollinger (football)

·        Brian Elliott (men’s hockey)

·        Tamara Moore (women’s basketball)

·        Arlie Schardt (men’s cross country/track & field)

·        Chris Solinsky (men’s cross country/track & field)

·        Bob Suter (men’s hockey)

·        Tracy Webster (men’s basketball)

·        Guy Lowman (head coach – baseball)

·        Mike Leckrone (special service)

Suter was represented by his son, Ryan, who plays hockey for the Minnesota Wild.

