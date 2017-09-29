Pettet Records Hat Trick in Women's Hockey Win

Freshman forward Brette Pettet recorded a hat trick to lead the No. 2 Wisconsin (4-0-0) women’s hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Mercyhurst on Friday night. The Nova Scotia native became the 29th player in Wisconsin history to record a three-goal night and the first freshman to accomplish the feat since Annie Pankowski tallied a hat trick in 2014. Pettet wasn’t the only Badger to shine as Alexis Mauermann recorded a career-high four points off a goal and three...More >>
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the messaging behind NFL players' actions during the national anthem needs to be re-directed.More >>
A couple traveled all the way from Denmark to tie the knot at Lambeau Field before Thursday's Packers-Bears game.More >>
Packers receiver Davante Adams tweeted Friday that he was at home and "feeling great" a day after taking a frightening hit from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan.More >>
The Thursday night matchup between longtime rivals the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears served as the latest scene for the national debate about the national anthem.More >>
Some people are cashing-in on the controversy over NFL players demonstrating during the national anthem.More >>
UW students waited in line Tuesday night at the Kohl Center to get their season tickets for the up coming season. Students also received free t-shirts and pizza part of the Badgers annual Media Day that also took place.More >>
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team will begin the 2017-18 season with an extra boost of confidence after being ranked No. 12 in the USCHO.com preseason poll, released on Monday.More >>
