Pettet Records Hat Trick in Women's Hockey Win

MADISON -

Freshman forward Brette Pettet recorded a hat trick to lead the No. 2 Wisconsin (4-0-0) women’s hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Mercyhurst on Friday night.

The Nova Scotia native became the 29th player in Wisconsin history to record a three-goal night and the first freshman to accomplish the feat since Annie Pankowski tallied a hat trick in 2014.

Pettet wasn’t the only Badger to shine as Alexis Mauermann recorded a career-high four points off a goal and three assists to help the UW complete the sweep of Mercyhurst (0-2-0).

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

