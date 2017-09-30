Controversy swirls around resolution passed by Dane County board

MADISON (WKOW) --- A divisive issue surrounding white supremacy and neo-nazis put some Dane County leaders at the center of the controversy after a county board member walked out and three more abstained during an important vote.

Members passed Resolution 195 condemning the violent actions by white supremacy and neo-nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Resolution 195 was a very clear resolution where we as Dane County Board of Supervisors wanted to give our stand in what we believe in,” said District 32 Supervisor Sheila Stubbs, a co-sponsor of the resolution.

“Unfortunately, the President of the United States has been mediocre in his condemning white supremacy and neo-nazis,” said District 8 Supervisor Carousel Bayrd, also a co-sponsor of the resolution.

But Supervisor Michael Willett, unhappy with the resolution, left the meeting during the vote. He feels the board should focus more on Dane County business.

“This resolution condemns the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and doesn't condemn any violence in Dane County. If we're going to condemn violence, and we should, regardless of what the hate group is, which we should, why would it not include Dane County?

Willett also said the board shouldn't speak for all everyone living in the county because they may not share the same views.

“It says it stands in unity with all of its follow constituents. I'm not quite sure, but I read that as saying that everyone has to think like we do that this is the thought that's proper and everyone has to do it.”

Willett said he'd love to say a resolution in Dane County that condemns all violence.

“I am against all types of violence, against the KKK and the neo-nazis, he said.

However, he doesn't see groups like the KKK or neo-nazis causing problems in the county.