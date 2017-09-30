Report: Portillo's to open a Madison location - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- It's a plan that many Midwesterners will enjoy. Portillo's will soon be coming to Madison!

Imagine getting an Italian beef, or hot dog, maybe even a chopped salad and a chocolate cake shake without having to drive to the Chicago area. Instead, there could soon be a Portillo's just minutes down the street from you. 

CEO Keith Kinsey told Chicago Business the company plans to open a restaurant in the Madison area sometime next spring. 

The location isn't known at this time. 

The new restaurant would be the third in Wisconsin. One is serving customers in Greenfield and another just opened in Brookfield last year. 

