Get your dose of outer space in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- Soon the Aviation Museum at EAA is going to be mission control for its annual Space Day.

The event is Saturday, October 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  There will be hands-on activities (especially for kids), speakers and an exhibit from Apollo.  

Dick Knapinski, EAA's spokesperson, came and visited Wake Up Wisconsin Saturday morning.  You can find out more about Space Day in his interview clip, attached to this web story.  

