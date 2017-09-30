Madison Police look for suspicious person who "grabbed" woman

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a woman was walking home early Saturday morning when a man came up behind her and grabbed her around the neck.

According to a police report, this happened on N Carroll Street between W Gorham Street and W Johnson Street shortly before 2:00 a.m. The 24-year-old woman's screams were loud enough that the suspect bolted, police said, and she wasn't hurt and didn't have anything taken from her.

Police are looking for the suspect they describe as a white man with brown hair who was wearing glasses and jeans. You can contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 with any information.