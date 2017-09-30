UW-Madison police release game arrests, citations for Northwestern game

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison Police say they were kept pretty busy at Saturday's football game against Northwestern University.

A department news release states 23 people were cited for underage alcohol drinking and five people overall were ejected for being drunk.

Nine people total had a .20 BAC or higher and two people were transported for detox treatment.

A total of 44 people were ejected from the game for various offenses; 11 were UW students.

Officials also say there were 12 paramedic calls, with four people taken off site by ambulance. First aid was also administered to 31 people.