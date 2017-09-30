UW-Madison police release game arrests, citations for Northweste - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW-Madison police release game arrests, citations for Northwestern game

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison Police say they were kept pretty busy at Saturday's football game against Northwestern University. 

A department news release states 23 people were cited for underage alcohol drinking and five people overall were ejected for being drunk.    

Nine people total had a .20 BAC or higher and two people were transported for detox treatment. 

A total of 44 people were ejected from the game for various offenses; 11 were UW students. 

Officials also say there were 12 paramedic calls, with four people taken off site by ambulance. First aid was also administered to 31 people. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.