Vigil Saturday night in Madison for Texas, Florida, Mexico and Puerto Rico

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local mental health group is partnering with people from the Latino community Saturday night to host a vigil to help deal with frustrations from recent natural disasters and hurricanes.

Planners from Journey Mental Health Center say it's a chance to help the community by giving them a space to mourn and alleviate their mental distress. They say many people are frustrated and worried about the affected areas' isolation, and not being able to get a hold of loved ones who have been affected.

The Latino Consortium for Action is co-host of the event. Members say the vigil will also help people allow to grieve together and to stand together in solidarity.

The vigil happens Saturday, September 30th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Journey Mental Health Center at 49 Kessel Court in Madison.

Mental health providers will also be on hand to help people who need of additional support.

Participants are asked to wear white clothing as a symbol of solidarity.