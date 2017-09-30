MPD: Suspect arrested for possession after alleged 19th heroin o - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD: Suspect arrested for possession after alleged 19th heroin overdose

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- A suspect in the Dane County jail faces heroin and drug paraphernalia charges after his arrest Friday at a local hospital following an overdose. 

In his blog released Saturday morning, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval wrote that the man was overheard talking at the hospital about how the incident had been the 19th time he'd overdosed. 

Koval says the 30-year-old white man, whose name was not released, received large doses of Naloxone before he became alert.   

A second subject, a 23-year-old white man, who was in the car when the older man was brought to the hospital, also was arrested --for theft . He reportedly stole another passenger's suboxone. The younger man was also arrested for possession of a prescription drug not his own and bail jumping.  He was also taken to the jail and additionally wasn't identified. 

