Pop-up market in Madison hopes to bring community together

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a brand new farmer's market in town, and its goal is to bring together a neighborhood.

On Saturday, the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood hosted their first pop-up farmer's and flea market at the Dane County Salvation Army.

Jennifer Green, who has lived in the neighborhood for 14 years, helped plan the event with hopes of bringing community members together.

"We also want to help support some local entrepreneurism in the area," said Jennifer. "So we decided, let's plan a market."

One of the vendors is run by a youth mentoring program that makes the salsa brand 'Off the Block'. Will Green, the founder of Mentoring Positives, started the salsa business as a way to mentor kids with urban gardening.

"The boys came up with the salsa," said Will. "It was called 'Off the Block' salsa so it was a way to get them off the block and it was just a way to engage kids."

The profits from the salsa go towards funding Mentoring Positives' other programs in Dane County.

While this was the neighborhood's first pop-up market, its not their last.

"We hope to do this next season," said Jennifer. "But we need a planning committee and get a bunch of people to help because its a lot of work to put it on."