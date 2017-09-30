Nearly 30 Wisconsin soldiers deployed overseas - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Nearly 30 Wisconsin soldiers deployed overseas

Posted: Updated:

WEST BEND (WKOW) -- Nearly 30 Wisconsin National guard soldiers are deploying overseas.

WKOW's Milwaukee affiliate WISN report there was a sendoff ceremony for the soldiers Saturday afternoon in West Bend. Governor Walker also attended the ceremony.

The unit is heading to Kuwait for 8 to 10 months and will provide aircraft maintenance to the Middle East.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.