Wisconsin WWII heroes receive Congressional Gold Medal

RACINE (WKOW) -- Two Wisconsin WWII heroes are finally getting the recognition they have earned.

John Batten and John Rowland flew for the Civil Air Patrol. They received the Congressional Gold Medal, but never got the physical award.

On Saturday, their family members attended the ceremony.

"My grandfather John Batten and John Rowland were very good friends before the war, became better friends during the war," said John Batten, the grandson of the honoree. "It's a great story of two families overlapping for over 75 years and today being recognized with the Congressional Gold Medal."

The ceremony was at the Batten International Airport in Racine, which is named after one of the honorees.