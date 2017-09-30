MPD asks for feedback in new community survey - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD asks for feedback in new community survey

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is asking for your feedback to help them focus their efforts within the community.

The department released its 2017 MPD Community Survey for the Central District on Saturday. The form asks if you have noticed anything happening in your neighborhood and if the department has kept up with concerns in the area.

The survey is also being distributed to Alders and community groups within the Central District.

If you're interested in giving your feedback, you can find a link to the survey here.

