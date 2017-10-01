#7 Wisconsin Volleyball Nets 2nd Conference Loss of Season - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

#7 Wisconsin Volleyball Nets 2nd Conference Loss of Season

Despite winning the first two sets, the No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team was unable to seal the deal against No. 8 Nebraska on the road. The Huskers (11-3 overall, 4-0 Big Ten) pulled away to win 22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-8 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Saturday night.

Outside hitter Kelli Bates recorded a match-high 20 kills with 10 digs to earn her fourth double-double of the season and the 26th of her career. Setter Sydney Hilley also netted a double-double tonight, the second of her career. The freshman tied her career high with 51 assists and added 10 digs.

UW hit a season low team hitting percentage at .194 (59 kills – 25 errors – 175 attempts) while Nebraska hit .193 (61-28-171).

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

  • No. 10 Wisconsin holds off Northwestern for 33-24 win

    No. 10 Wisconsin holds off Northwestern for 33-24 win

    Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns to help the offense overcome a sluggish start and No. 10 Wisconsin's defense swarmed Northwestern before holding on for a 33-24 win on Saturday.    

    Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns to help the offense overcome a sluggish start and No. 10 Wisconsin's defense swarmed Northwestern before holding on for a 33-24 win on Saturday.    

