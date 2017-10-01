7 Wisconsin Volleyball Nets 2nd Conference Loss of Season

Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns to help the offense overcome a sluggish start and No. 10 Wisconsin's defense swarmed Northwestern before holding on for a 33-24 win on Saturday.More >>
The Colorado Rockies have clinched their first postseason berth since 2009 and will face Arizona in the NL wild-card game Wednesday. The Rockies sewed up the second NL wild-card spot after the Milwaukee Brewers fell 7-6 to St. Louis. Former Rockies pitcher Juan Nicasio recorded the final out for the Cardinals.More >>
A couple traveled all the way from Denmark to tie the knot at Lambeau Field before Thursday's Packers-Bears game.More >>
Freshman forward Brette Pettet recorded a hat trick to lead the No. 2 Wisconsin (4-0-0) women’s hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Mercyhurst on Friday night. The Nova Scotia native became the 29th player in Wisconsin history to record a three-goal night and the first freshman to accomplish the feat since Annie Pankowski tallied a hat trick in 2014. Pettet wasn’t the only Badger to shine as Alexis Mauermann recorded a career-high four points off a goal and three...More >>
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the messaging behind NFL players' actions during the national anthem needs to be re-directed.More >>
