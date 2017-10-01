Fitchburg police investigate shots fired

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police in Fitchburg are investigating shots fired.

A report from police says the crime happened around 7:50 p.m. in the area of the 2800 block of Coho street. Officers were in the area when they heard multiple gunshots.

Police say two vehicles were hit by bullets. No injuries have been reported.

Police say based on the investigation, there appeared to be multiple shooters, and that there were several shell casing located around the crime scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. Fitchburg Police say they're continuing to work with the community to identify any individuals involved.

If you have any information, call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.