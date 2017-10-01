O.J. Simpson free on parole

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WKOW) -- O.J. Simpson is out of prison.

The former NFL running back is free after serving nine years for an armed robbery, according to a Nevada prison official. Spokesperson Brooke Keast said a friend picked up Simpson early Sunday morning.

"I don't have any information on where he's going," Keast told the Associated Press by phone.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners voted unanimously to grant Simpson's release in July. Simpson maintained that during the crime, he was trying to recover family mementos and memorabilia taken from him.