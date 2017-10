DOOR CO., Wis. (WKOW) -- It's officially fall in Wisconsin, and that ushers in another crowd of tourists to Door County.

Visitors Bureau spokesperson, John Jarosh, visited Wake Up Wisconsin Sunday morning to highlight some seasonal favorites including the state parks, wineries, apple orchards and fall festivals.

To find out more about Door County or to help plan your next adventure, you can watch the interview clip attached or visit their website.